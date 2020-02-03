CBS “The Young And The Restless” spoiler: Alum Beth Maitland returns as Traci Abbott

Advertisement

The CBS spoilers “The Young And The Restless” (Y & R) are making a big return this week! Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott) will return to the show and confirm it on her Twitter page. It read: “Soon !!! Back to Genoa later this week. “We last saw Traci in 2019 when she came back for Christmas. We look forward to her return, but we have to ask if this has anything to do with her half-brother Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Billy, as we know, has been going through a lot lately and even separated from his wife Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

Did his message manage to return to her, and does she come back to report to him in part, or will she return for other reasons? Whatever their reasons, many fans have commented on their support for their tweet. “Beth, you have to be full time as one of our beloved vets !!!!” is one of the viewer’s happy answers. Another added: “Great, Beth! I’m happy for you. Your presence on the show is always great! “. Another said: “I missed you !! This is because your fans love you !! Have a great day! “It is obvious that she is a fan favorite and we are all looking forward to her return!

Back at Y&R later this week !!!! So excited. https://t.co/sMFJtMxMUY

– Beth Maitland (@BethMaitlandDQB) February 3, 2020

Is Traci just coming back to visit? Or is it something with your family? Let us know what you think in the comments below. While we don’t know exactly when she’ll be back, we know it’s obvious this week. We will be looking forward to your return and how this will affect the people of Genoa.

'The Young and the Restless' (Y & R) airs on CBS every weekday.