CBS’s “The Young And The Restless” (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Camryn Grimes conducted an interview with “Soaps In Depth”. In the interview, she recalls her late character Cassie Newman, who was tragically killed in a car accident. Grimes is now portraying Mariah Copeland, but has recently taken on a dual role. During her mother’s breast cancer battle, Cassie appeared in Sharon Newman’s (Sharon Case) dreams. In the meantime, her other daughter Mariah (also played by Grimes) has helped her.

Since Cassie’s appearance in Sharon’s dreams, many people have thought about the character and her fateful night. Even the actress herself.

CBS “The Young And The Restless” spoiler: Actress Camryn Grimes recalls Cassie Newman’s tragic death

According to Camryn Grimes, about the death of her character: “I couldn’t get through this scene without crying! I was lying on my deathbed trying to express my tears and not to breathe because I was supposed to be dead! Of course, everyone clapped and cried Set when they screamed. I’m 14 years old and sobbing. My parents were there and sobbing. I mean, “I just want to go home!” It was a sad, sad day. It was a hard day – the hardest Scene I’ve ever had to make, no doubt! “

Grimes also has a personal relationship with the soap opera and tells us how happy she is to be separated from her. “It was an honor to play Cassie from conception to death, and it’s something that is so rare in the world of soap operas. I always said, even if I won an Oscar tomorrow and meant Y&R : “Hey, do you want to come back?” I am so honored to be part of this show that I will always come back! “

We love Camryn and her two characters in “Young and the Restless”. We hope to see Mariah for many years. What do you think? What was your favorite moment for Cassie? Let us know in the comments below.

'The Young and the Restless' (Y&R) airs on CBS every weekday.