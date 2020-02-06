CBS “The Young and the Restless” News: Michael Muhney is preparing for his ultimate comeback

Advertisement

CBS’s “The Young and the Restless” (Y&R) spoilers show that alum Michael Muhney is preparing for his ultimate comeback. And while many of his fans hope to return to the world of daytime television, it doesn’t look like this will happen in the near future. Instead, he is preparing for a role on primetime television. Here’s what you need to know:

The fans remember Michael Muhney well and Adam Newman, the character of “The Young and the Restless”. He was eventually replaced by actor Justin Hartley. In fact, there was speculation that Michael would return to the role until it was finally left to newcomer Mark Grossman. Many fans wondered what would happen to Michael, his career and his future in the soap world.

Well, Michael recently went to his social media accounts to let his fans know that he’s back and that he’s better than ever. The actor wrote: “Has taken a step back in recent years. Let go of my repetitions. Wanted / needs face time with wife and children. Meditated a lot on the bike. Leaned on friends. Found my OG strength. New employees hired. I fell in love again with my short film. I wish you the best of luck in this pilot season. I’m back.”

In other words, Michael is ready to show the world what he’s made of, and yes, he has a lot of talent in him. He has reportedly signed a contract with the LoveStone Talent Agency, a full-service agency in the Los Angeles area. We will definitely keep you up to date with the latest information and of course keep our fingers crossed for Michael. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts.