CBS 'The Young and the Restless' News: Elizabeth Hendrickson reports on her desire for pregnancy

Advertisement

CBS ‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers find that actress Elizabeth Hendrickson learns about her pregnancy and some of the things she enjoyed most. Actually some of the soft drinks that are out there. The actress, best known for her role as Chloe Mitchell, says that she felt rather “salty” during this pregnancy. Here’s what she has to say.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, the actress says she hasn’t had many cravings since the beginning of her pregnancy, but this can change at any time.

CBS “The Young and the Restless” news: Elizabeth Hendrickson opens up cravings about her pregnancy

She told the publication: “On weekends when friends are brunching and have a rose or a bloody mary, it’s a blessing to have a virgin bloody mary for me. It’s funny, but that’s the closest thing to desire. I really just want to eat everything and nothing, although I can say that I don’t like sweets. I’ve always been a salty person, so I think if I want something, I want something with tomatoes. “Elizabeth also remembers a moment when she recorded with her co-star Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher) and how you had to finish his drinks for him!

Advertisement

The actress added, “During the rehearsal, I drank my entire virgin Bloody Mary, so they had to get another one to take with me. After we finished, I drank mine and then I checked and saw that Greg didn’t drink his. I thought to myself: “Are you drinking yours?” And then I sucked it down. I had three Bloody Marys in about 10 minutes and felt pretty awful afterwards. It will be interesting to see what my baby likes when it comes from the womb. Bloody Marys will be her favorite thing!

Don’t forget that “Young and the Restless” is broadcast on the ABC network from Monday to Friday on weekdays. Take a look at your local deals for times. In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here right now to get the latest news, updates and spoilers on the topics brave and beautiful, young and restless, general hospital and days of our lives. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.