The spoilers of CBS ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B & B) are annoyed that it is not easy to stay married in this fictional city of Los Angeles, but apparently it is also not easy to separate. They can’t live as much as Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) love each other. In fact, they are constantly blaming each other for all the problems they have been dealing with as their crisis seems to be getting worse every day. Here’s what you need to know:

Ridge is adamant that Brookes is to blame for not having included Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) in her life while blaming him for all the danger, drama, and deception that have occurred in recent months. Brooke wants Ridge to open his eyes to his son and do something to rehabilitate him. To a certain extent, Brooke is right. This is the same man who made her believe that her granddaughter was dead while causing Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) excruciating pain for many long months.

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoiler: Who is to blame for the “Ridge” split?

Ridge thinks Brooke is exaggerating everything. To make things even more complicated, Brooke is not too happy about the fact that Ridge Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) has come a little too close, although no one has yet officially unplugged her marriage. Ridge believes Shauna is a good person and that she “listens” to him in a way Brooke has never done before. Do you think Brooke is the one right here? There is a good chance that Ridge will need to readjust his radar as he apparently cannot see that he is surrounded by manipulative people. Do you agree?

Don't forget that "The Bold and the Beautiful" airs on NBC's network Monday through Friday. Take a look at your local deals for times.