CBS 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Rivalry drives Brooke crazy with hate - huge collision ahead

Advertisement

CBS tease “The Bold and the Beautiful” (B&B) that no matter how hard she tries, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) simply cannot shake off that hateful feeling she has for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Although her contempt for Thomas is one of the reasons why her marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) fell apart, it seems that Brooke will get worse in the coming weeks. In fact, she will not only have to prepare for one big rivalry, but for two! This is what you need to know.

“Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers indicate that Brooke is not only trying to bring down Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) for hindering her personal affairs, but she will also have to fight Thomas. That’s because they will soon be working together in the hope that they can eliminate Brooke once and for all. And although Brooke is certainly not an angel, she is also someone you don’t want to mess with. That blow-happy hand of hers definitely has some power.

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” Spoilers: Brooke’s Hatred For Thomas Gets Worse – huge rivalry ahead

Meanwhile, Bradley Bell, executive producer of “Bold and the Beautiful,” says that although her marriage to Ridge certainly needs some work, they are not giving up yet. “They are struggling,” Bell acknowledged. “They are very in love with each other, but Ridge begs Brooke to give Thomas a second chance, and she has a hard time with that.”

Advertisement

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4YCtTxH9yo (/ embed)

But with Thomas it is a very different story. She wants him gone, or better yet, dead. “She sees Thomas as a disturbed, bad, psychotic young man who is unstable and needs psychiatric help,” Bell said. “Thomas and Brooke will be big rivals ahead. “

Remember that “Bold and the Beautiful” is broadcast on the ABC network on weekdays, from Monday to Friday. View times your local lists. In the meantime, leave a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here for all the latest news, updates and spoilers about The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives here. For more royal and famous baby news, come back to Celeb Baby Laundry.

Advertisement