CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” Spoilers: Steffy Dealing with great guilt – Does she really want to be with Liam?

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” (B&B) spoilers reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is confronted with some personal demons. She has had a lot to do since her brother, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had her kiss Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) on the beach. We have followed Thomas drool over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and have gone crazy. In his latest attempt to win her over, he used his sister to kill Liam as soon as Hope came within reach to see the two. It worked, and now Hope is divorced from Liam, while Liam and Steffy play happily ever after with their child.

However, it is not so happy for Steffy, because she struggles with what she has done to Hope and Liam. She blames herself for coming in between them and listening to her brother. While at the same time she feels she wants to be with Liam and she is happy that the father of her children is back in their lives. What’s worse is that Steffy feels like she’s pulling Liam away from his other child. It’s a terrible place to sit in between and we’ll see if Steffy has the power to stay in it for much longer.

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” Spoilers: Steffy handles her own guilt – Does she really want to be with Liam?

So where will everyone leave this? Some viewers believe that Steffy will continue to lie to Liam about the kiss and how it actually originated. This would allow her and Liam to continue playing and be happy. At the same time, however, she will eat her inside. It’s a really difficult decision, but we think Steffy will have to call. She will have to tell Liam that she kissed him because of Thomas. It is clear that she still has feelings for Liam, but she would not have kissed him without her brother. Will she release it to Thomas and will she tell Liam? We will have to wait.

