CBS 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Katrina Bowden (Flo Fulton) Receives Terrible News!

Advertisement

CBS spoilers “The Bold And The Beautiful” (B & B) found that Katrina Bowden, who plays Flo Fulton, recently found on social media that she received bad news for her dentist. Apparently, she needs to have a gum transplant done, and this requires at least four surgeries. Yike !!! How is this caused? As it turns out, she grinds her teeth, presses her jaw too tightly, and brushes her teeth too tightly. She recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram that describes her bad news from the dentist. Let’s just say that most of us flinch with compassion.

A commented recommended celery juice that Katrina was somewhat skeptical about, as celery juice, at least as far as I know, had no proven properties regarding gum growth. Someone also recommended a face mask when she was sleeping, but Katrina said that she hadn’t been lucky with them before, that she practically removed them while she was sleeping. That takes talent.

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” Spoiler: Katrina Bowden has some bad news for her dentist

Apparently she also needs another botox injection for orthodontics. When a follower asked if this method was suitable for orthodontics, she assured them that this was the case and that she had done it about a year ago, but that it is unfortunately waning. Personally, I’ve never heard of using Botox for TMJ. I guess you learn something new every day.

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLrzgXYFWjA (/ embed)

Does this affect the inclusion of B&B? Well, we don’t know yet! I’m pretty sure Katrina has her own schedule and that it isn’t, or we could hear about it, but when she mentioned all of this in her Instagram post, she didn’t mention anything about filming, so I think since then she tied things up in advance all the scenes she must have filmed have already been filmed, at least we can hope so for her sake. I don’t want to shoot love scenes a day after the dental office, but maybe there is a way they can get around it. There are camera angles and the lighting and body are doubled if we really want to get technical. We wish her a speedy recovery!

For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and prominent baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.