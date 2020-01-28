CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” Spoilers: Eric Forrester gives Shauna Fulton The Boot!

Advertisement

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” (B&B) spoilers tell us that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) got the boot from Eric Forrester (John McCook). It seems that Eric does not want his son, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to sacrifice his marriage to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for Shauna. This goes against Eric’s wife, the wishes of Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer).

Brooke told Eric about his son and Eric felt for her. He really cared about her feelings and could not believe that his son would try to ruin his own marriage. She felt betrayed, not only by her husband, but found that Quinn had pushed her best friend to go for it.

Brooke argued that Eric should remove Shauna from the guesthouse. She felt that she had not respected his house by making movements on Ridge. She also asked that he divorce Quinn because he was a puppeteer in the whole situation. Eric quickly realized that he would not actually separate Quinn from this.

Eric will not give Shauna the boot that does not go well with Quinn. She will feel that Brooke has more to say in the house than she does. She has already stepped toe to toe with Brooke and hit her crazy. This can make it worse. So where is Shauna going and what will Quinn say to Eric about this? Will Quinn get revenge on Brooke and how serious will it be? Of course we can’t forget Ridge himself, how is he going to take the news? We will have to wait to see the results of this decision, but much of this story can also depend on the fact that Denise Richards (Shauna) has recorded a documentary in Europe. Is this storyline perhaps suitable for her absence?

Is this storyline perhaps suitable for her absence?

