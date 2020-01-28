CBS ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: CBS listens to fans’ outcries – Messages on their website

Advertisement

CBS ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers notes that we know that last week we were all hoping for a good week of our favorite show, ‘Bold and the Beautiful’, and then all our expectations were collectively interrupted when our shows were praised by the accused hearings. Well, not this week! At least not online. It seems that Statistics Netherlands has taken a page from the book of NBC.com and has posted the complete episode of yesterday’s B&B online to view at our leisure and to thank God for that! Because the last update we had from them was seven days earlier on the 20th.

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” spoilers: CBS.com is hip for the Jive!

I had some hope earlier because there were rumors that CBS had posted new clips of the episodes, but no real episodes from a few days ago. However, it now seems that “history” has decided to make itself a mini-series of several weeks instead of just the “special update” of the standard, I think it’s safe to say that CBS is hip for the jive and will post the episodes online to watch at our leisure. The point is that they only update late. I checked it around 3 in the morning, and that was CST for me, so maybe you want to see what time it would be in your time zone.

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” Spoilers: Y&R fans also get the same royal treat!

It seems that the same applies to ‘Young and the Restless’ too! And we can’t be happier because even the people of Genoa City were not safe from being thrown out of the sky in the name of history going down and what has been observed so far, Y&R usually escapes precautions because they are so rise early the day. But not this time. I am not sure if they are updating Y&R at the same time as B&B on the website, but it can be assumed that they will do this, if it is around 3 AM CST, you may want to check the entries in your area again.

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” Spoilers: But no GH? ABC.com What’Chu Doin ‘?

Regarding ‘General Hospital’, we have not seen or heard since January 20. This includes their abc.com online presence and their hulu.com presence. They are usually updated at 7 p.m. CST (8 p.m. Eastern), but this week there are no dice. They have taken a lot of heat for this lately and they really should consider just uploading the episodes online for those of us who really want to see the ins and outs of Port Charles. I know I’m getting antsy. Anyway, we at DSD will keep a close eye on all things related to soap and precautions! Stay tuned!!!

