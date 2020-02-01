CBS 'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoiler: Zoe Snaps aims to hope for a frightening new revenge

Advertisement

The spoilers from CBS ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B & B) are annoyed that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will show us a side that we haven’t seen before – and that’s a very dark one. That’s because after Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) eats, she won’t be particularly pleased if he drops her like a hot stone for Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). That is, if Zoe even allows him to drop them. Read on for the latest spoilers.

Thomas plans to use Zoe to make Hope jealous. In fact, he’s going to host her a lavish birthday party, hoping the beautiful blonde will see what she’s missing. At least that’s his plan. And although it looks like Thomas is totally in Zoe, he also fakes it completely. At the end of the day, all Thomas wants is hope and nothing but hope.

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” Spoiler: Zoe Goes Dark – Goals Hope is New Revengeful Plot

However, the spoilers from “Bold and the Beautiful” suggest that Thomas will soon realize that loving Zoe will be more difficult while keeping an eye on hope. That’s because Zoe will be obsessed with the pretty fashion designer. Actually do that dangerously obsessed. For Zoe it will certainly not please if she notices that Thomas is only dangling a carrot in front of her. She wants this carrot, the Forrester clothing, the diamonds, the luxurious vacation and much more. With this in mind, there is a very good chance that Hope would like to look back. Because Zoe Thomas can only make her pay attention to her if she eliminates Hope from the picture. Of course, fans have to register for all the action!

