CBS 'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoiler: Thomas takes a shower with Zoe's attention, but expects something in return

Advertisement

CBS’s spoilers “The Bold and the Beautiful” (B & B) state that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will do what he does best, and is a woman he does with all the affection and attention want to impress the world. In fact, it seems like he’s hosting a surprise birthday party for Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). Needless to say that he has a background motif. Here’s what you need to know:

As many fans already know, it is Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) that Thomas Forrester really wants. But to get her, he thinks he needs to make her jealous first. That’s why he decided to throw this huge birthday party for Zoe Buckingham, hoping that Hope would notice she was missing something because she wasn’t with him.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries (/ embed)

Advertisement

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoiler: Thomas Showers Zoe with attention, but expect something in return

The spoilers of “Bold and the Beautiful” are annoyed that everyone will be there and that Zoe will of course be overjoyed. And although he has no real feelings for Zoe, he’s doing a great job of making it look like this. At the same time, he is playing a very dangerous game. Because Zoe will gradually fall in love with him and for Thomas that will be a big problem later. Zoe won’t want to let go of the great, luxurious life Thomas offers her. Of course it will also be interesting to see how Hope Logan reacts to all of this. Will she be jealous? Or will she just look away? Fans need to tune in to find out what’s going to happen next!

Don’t forget that “Bold and the Beautiful” airs on Monday through Friday on the CBS network on weekdays. Take a look at your local deals for times. In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here right now to get the latest news, updates and spoilers on the topics brave and beautiful, young and restless, general hospital and days of our lives. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.