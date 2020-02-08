Advertisement

CBS ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers unveil the moment we’ve all been waiting for, and in a universe where mad scientists can control people’s weather and thoughts and do anything related to reality, It seems unfathomable that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has only one month after her illness has been diagnosed.

Given her turbulent life with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), who left her for Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and her desire to keep everyone at a distance in her difficult time, that’s not far from the truth. She is ready to fight her life against something that the doctors said she had no chance of. So will she gather or give in? It is a difficult decision that each of us can face at any time, and the fact that it is one of our beloved characters makes it all the more difficult for us to watch them do so. We know she won’t reach, but Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will contact Wyatt and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), but can there be anything to help her?

The way it looks, Wyatt wants. That means Bill is in his way. At least first. If there’s one thing we know at CBS The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers, it’s that our shows melt even the toughest hearts when someone’s in trouble.

CBS spoiler: how convincing must Bill be?

Bill isn’t angry or anything, but he’s not a Sally fan and looks at her in a less favorable light. In fact, he is more than happy that Wyatt and she are no longer together and wants Wyatt to focus on themselves and their new relationship instead of worrying about them. In short, he’s a typical parent. He protects his son, even though Wyatt can sometimes be a handful. While he most likely needs to be busy, Bill will likely follow Wyatt and offer him whatever help he can as long as it can.

The problem then becomes how Wyatt and Sally will react to each other. Since her feelings are still fresh, there is a possibility that he will fall in love with her no matter how hard he tries to fight it, and if Sally survives, it could be interesting. Wyatt will have an injured Flo on one side and an angry father on the other. As much as we want to say that she’ll be fine, that she’ll never kill her, that’s a lie. We want to believe that, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t play any other role. Maybe as Sally’s sister or cousin? Or a completely different person who moves Wyatt between their similarities and a new person.

However it works, this will be a jerk and CBS The Bold and the Beautiful will be there at every turn. So check back again for more updates, spoilers, and fan theories. Until then, let us know in the comments what you think will happen.