CBS 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoiler: Scott Clifton Talks About Liam Spencer's Dangerous Dilemma!

CBS ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ (B & B) spoilers are annoyed that Scott Clifton is sure to have the same concerns about his character Liam Spencer as the rest of his fans. On the other hand, he’s safe in a very complicated situation. This is because he has a daughter with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and a daughter with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He loves both women and of course his children, but cannot decide who he wants to be with. Here is what he has to say.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, the actor says: “Okay, first let me say I don’t understand Liam. I really try very, very, very much, but I don’t get Liam, and that’s the struggle of my job. I mean he’s an idealist, I’m a pragmatist. He’s naive and his thinking is flowery and I’m the opposite of it. I’ve been with the same woman for 15 years and he can’t stay with the same woman for a week. It’s very hard to get into his head. I see my job as justifying his behavior. “

But because either his love is so strong or he’s just confused, Scott says that if there’s one thing his character will never do, it’s his baby mother’s bad mouth. Both are just as important to him and that is why he is dealing with this great struggle in his life.

Scott went on to say, “You will never hear me say I prefer one or the other, or I think Liam should be with one or the other. It’s a death sentence, both on-screen and off-screen. I just think not that it works that way and there shouldn’t be an answer. I mean who Liam should be with is like the suitcase pulp fiction, You just shouldn’t know. There is no answer and that’s the beauty of it because the story has to go on. “

