CBS 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoiler: Sally faces an upcoming battle - grateful for Katie's support

Advertisement

CBS ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ (B & B) spoilers are annoyed that a person Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) can count on is definitely not Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Instead, it’s someone who was in her shoes recently – Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Read on for the latest spoilers.

Simply put, Sally is facing the biggest crisis she’s ever had to deal with. She has a mysterious illness and her health is deteriorating day by day. Between worrying about her future and worrying that Wyatt will be back with Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), it’s just too much for Sally to worry about right now. Luckily, she finds an unexpected ally in Katie Logan.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries (/ embed)

Advertisement

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoiler: Sally faces an increasing battle – grateful for Katie’s support

Courtney Hope speaks in a new interview with Soap Opera Digest. It was at a low and it was difficult to hide it. Sally really wants to be honest and talk to someone. She is afraid. Katie has gone through so many medical things that there is trust there from someone who understands the severity of the discomfort and ignorance of what it is. It was nice to have her there. “

Still, the spoilers from Bold and the Beautiful say that Wyatt will do anything to help Sally in her life during this uncertain time, but she doesn’t want anything to do with him. Instead, she wants to focus on herself and her future – if she has another.

Don’t forget that “Bold and the Beautiful” airs on Monday through Friday on the CBS network on weekdays. Take a look at your local deals for times. In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here right now for the latest news, updates, and spoilers about The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and the days of our lives. For more royal and prominent baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.