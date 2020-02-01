Advertisement

CBS spoilers (The Bold and the Beautiful) state that there are only so many chances a girl can give before she finally closes the door. While her supposed fiancée Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) certainly wants to give her the love and support she needs right now, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has none of that. Here’s what you need to know:

Sally is seriously ill, but unfortunately she doesn’t want to tell anyone what really happens first. She tries to work it out on her own. However, she relies on Katie Logan (Heather Tom). If there’s one person who would surely understand what they’re going through, it’s definitely Katie who almost died before Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) donated her kidney.

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoiler: Sally doesn’t want a compassionate party – rejects Wyatt’s progress

The spoilers of “Bold and the Beautiful” are annoyed that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will let the cat out of his pocket because of Sally’s illness. And soon the news will spread. It won’t be long before Wyatt Spencer finds out and of course he’s worried. He is also concerned that Sally didn’t tell him about her illness first when she saw how they should be engaged to get married.

Wyatt Spencer will try to speak to Sally. He wants to comfort her and he wants to show her that she can count on him. But Sally is not interested. Not only does she want to deal with the disease herself, she also doesn’t want to have anything to do with Wyatt. After all, he made it clear that he is already continuing with Flo. At least it seems that way.

Don't forget that "Bold and the Beautiful" airs on Monday through Friday on the CBS network on weekdays.