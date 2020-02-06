Advertisement

CBS’s “The Bold and the Beautiful” (B & B) spoilers indicate that while this war has only just begun, it may already be the winner. In fact, Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) hatred of Quinn is so strong that she gets out of control. She also loses control over the decisions she makes, as it is very likely that the “old” Brooke will come out and hit the bottle hard. And we mean it really hard. Here’s what you need to know:

Though Brookes’ marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had broken down on the surface, she accuses Quinn of interfering in her affairs. Sure, Brooke and Ridge may have had one fight after another, but that doesn’t seem to be the biggest problem for Brooke. Instead, it was the fact that Quinn had encouraged her best friend Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to persecute Ridge, even though he was technically married to Brooke and still is.

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoiler: Quinn Victorious – Brooke hits the bottle, upcoming relapse

The spoilers of “Bold and the Beautiful” are annoyed that Brooke is out to get revenge. But that’s not going to happen if she hits the bottle before making a plan to get rid of Quinn once and for all, right? While Brooke looks like a very strong woman from the outside, she also has her demons and many skeletons in her closet.

At this point there isn’t much Quinn has to do since it’s Brooke who seems to be making all the mistakes at her end. And what will Ridge say if he finds Brooke passed out after another violent argument with Eric’s wife? The brave and the beautiful fans need to tune in to find out!

Don't forget that "Bold and the Beautiful" airs on Monday through Friday on the CBS network on weekdays. Take a look at your local deals for times.