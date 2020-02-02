CBS 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoiler: Quinn & Thomas Forrester Form Dark Alliance and Team Up to Destroy Brooke!

Advertisement

CBS spoilers (The Bold and the Beautiful) need to know that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is about to make an offer to Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) that she can’t refuse. He’ll team up with her to take down Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). However, it looks like Quinn is a little more reserved than we would expect from this partnership. She seems to be surprised that Thomas even gives her the time of day, because technically she is his step-grandmother. From observation, it looks like he only thinks of Quinn on birthdays and holidays – if so.

CBS ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoiler: This could turn out to be better than Quinn thought

When he offers to take on Brooke with her, she is a little surprised. Not a word about whether or not she accepts his offer, because she kept saying that Brooke will fight her if she wants a fight. In my humble opinion, it didn’t sound like an offer for teamwork, but rather an attempt to face Brooke alone. However, if she wants to succeed beyond her wildest dreams, she could accept his offer. Just because he has managed to partially detain his son against the will of Mama Bear Brooke and he has successfully sunk the SS Lope for the time being, and there was this big thing he survived some time ago Acid to be dipped in a bottle of Hydroflouric.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8WzeGxiJNo (/ embed)

Advertisement

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” Spoiler: But Will Thomas’s Hard Work Be Free?

Although this second notch in Thomas’ belt is still in the air because it looks like Sister Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is feeling guilty. This week, she will admit to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) that things are not what they seem when it comes to the kiss Hope experienced in front of the cliff house. Steffy has felt bad since she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) did the well-orchestrated act. Yes, at the time she wanted it to happen and she took Thomas’s cue, but she didn’t want it to be at Liam’s luck, it seems, all she wants is Liam to be happy is whether or it is actually not with her or whatever. It looks like some things will hit the fan this week! We don’t know exactly what yet, but I think we just have to stay tuned !!!

For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.