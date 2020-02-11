CBS 'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoiler: Quinn foams with hate, Flo strikes - Sally wins Wyatt back before time runs out!

Advertisement

CBS (The Bold and the Beautiful) (B & B) spoilers find that this is a busy week for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and CBS (The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler) are right in the middle of it. There’s no secret that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) wants to spend the rest of his life (for now) with Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), but could this plan change in the near future?

The reason for this is a rumor shared by some fans on social media that Sally is finding a way to regain Wyatt before her time runs out.

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” Spoiler: Now it starts again

Yes, but this time it’s different. CBS ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers have given some speculation as to how Sally is ill, she will die, and she has faked a pregnancy that led to this week’s big reveal that she still has one month to live. If some fans are right, Wyatt could marry Sally before she dies.

This makes sense considering how Wyatt feels about her. He may no longer be in love with her, but he is still taking care of her and will want to help when Katie Logan (Heather Tom) spreads the news that Sally has contracted Wyatt and his father Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). We can assume that Bill doesn’t care, probably even that he’s happy, but Wyatt’s heart will be broken. There will most likely be a huge fight between them that will likely last at least a few episodes, but we can expect Wyatt and probably Bill to offer their help. For Sally, it may just be what she doesn’t have – Wyatt.

CBS spoiler “The Bold and the Beautiful”: Maybe she uses her illness to get him to marry her

It would not be the first time that someone on these shows had forced someone else to marry. It’s kind of a right of passage for a character. If they are not shot, stabbed, beaten or blackmailed, there are no real soap opera characters. If Sally does, and if (CBS The Bold and The Beautiful Spoilers can’t emphasize the “if” enough), Wyatt agrees, it will trigger a war between father and son and Wyatt and Flo. It must. Seriously, none of us would be happy about it, but the scale of the war may be just a few words. Everyone has a heart, no matter how hard they are (look at you, Bill), so it is reasonable that Flo and Bill agree to Wyatt marrying them as she is about to die. If Sally dies, Wyatt can marry Flo and everyone wins.

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” Spoiler: But What If …

There is always a chance that Sally will lie about how long she will stay to trap Wyatt. Then she just doesn’t have to die or sign the divorce papers and they are connected. Or, and that will really go deep into the soap opera’s bag of tricks, it will come back alive and well in a year or so. Of course, there is a third option, depending on whether Courtney Hope is still under contract, that she returns as a Sally Spectra sister, mystery sister, or distant cousin and tries to claim the Spencer name and fortune belongs rightly to the late Sally.

We could be completely wrong and she dies alone and gratefully leaves Wyatt behind that he preferred Flo to her to avoid the grief. CBS The Bold and The Beautiful Spoiler will feature the latest updates, spoilers and fan theories here. We just have to make sure we have enough snacks for the upcoming trip.

For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and prominent baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.