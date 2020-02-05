Advertisement

CBS spoilers (The Bold And The Beautiful) (B&B) reveal that Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer) can be seen in a new lifetime movie released this month. Brooks will play the role of will in “Her Secret Family Killer”. The film is set to be released on February 16 after Valentine’s Day. According to a summary of Lifetime, the film is about: “On Sarah’s birthday, her best friend Victoria gives her a genetic test kit so that she can learn more about her family’s lineage. But that night Victoria is tragically killed. Weeks later Sarah knocks on her door and it’s the police. Since their murder was cold, they decided to get the killer’s DNA through the genetic testing database and there was a match: Sarah. It turns out that someone related to Sarah killed her best friend … but who? “

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” Spoiler: Daring Brooks to star in New Lifetime Movie

What do you expect from Brooks in this role? He plays Will, but will he be related to Sarah? A friend? Or even the killer? Before appearing as Wyatt in “The Bold and the Beautiful”, he played a role in “Blue Mountain State”, a fun and slippery show about a soccer team. It might be interesting to see Brooks return to a more weird character. However, this is unlikely for this lifetime drama. Do you think Brooks could play the killer? Let us know what you think in the comments below and whether you will see the film on February 16 on Lifetime.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" (B & B) airs on CBS every weekday.

