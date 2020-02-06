Advertisement

CBS spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful (B & B), find that there is nothing more beautiful than another crackdown involving Quinn and her uncooperative victim to get the CBS show flowing.

We all know that Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) is a woman of action and has a habit of betraying someone stupid enough to trust her. But will she betray Thomas Forrester (Mathew Atkinson) if they are so alike? The obvious answer is yes, but what if they work together exceptionally well?

In the past few days, we’ve seen Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) contradict conventional wisdom and common sense, awakening the slumbering demon in their search for justice. In other words, Brooke is a dead woman.

Especially considering how unsuspecting she was to let her drink unattended, but that’s part of the fun and now with Thomas in the mix … well, it’ll be interesting and CBS The Bold and The Beautiful Spoilers will be with the action be right here.

CBS spoiler “The bold and the beautiful”: Now in the big leagues

Thomas has long been a real hitter when it comes to inventive ways of getting what he wants. He has worked to break marriages, tried to convince his son that the house was haunted, and many, many other things. He is a master manipulator who is always looking for something or someone else to manipulate. Then there is Quinn, the Apex predator at B & B, if not daytime television in general, and she has a reputation for being crazier than Thomas, or as fans like to say: “Can go from 0 in less than a minute go crazier than Thomas. ” ,

So it makes perfect sense for them to band together, right? Or do the authors hate Brooke so much and want to bring Katherine to play a new character? Maybe a little bit of column A and a little bit of column B? Either way, Thomas managed to put himself in the perfect position to listen to Quinn and her husband Eric Forrester (John McCook) ending their conversation about Quinn’s behavior (yes, right) while Eric talks to Brooke. In his enthusiasm to remove Brooke as an opposition to him, who allied himself with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), he offered an unholy alliance between him and Quinn. I have to give it to him. Thomas is brave.

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoiler: how long does it take for Thomas Quinn to feel sting?

A great question that we at CBS The Bold and the Beautiful have a few thoughts about.

First, it felt like a mistake for Quinn to admit what she had done to Brooke, but it was also prudent when it spurred Thomas’ eagerness and he unloaded the whole plan to separate Hope and Liam Spencer III (Scott Clifton) ) so that he could move in and claim his price back – a hurt and shocked hope. To make up for it, what seemed like a real heart, he had concerns that Brooke was drinking again. But that ended when he explained how Eric would hurry to her side to help, forgetting everyone else. There is no chance of salvation that he had, provided there was little chance from the start. You could feel the excitement he got from working with Quinn, but the poor guy never stopped thinking about how long he wasn’t trapped in her porthole.

Let’s face it, Quinn won’t be playing around with him for long. As soon as it has lived its usefulness, exceeded its limits with it, by threatening it or even annoying it, this porthole turns into a small red dot. Of course, Thomas could hit her to the limit and tell everyone why Brooke fell off the car or had this or that accident. He may even cut the edge of the break and try to blame Quinn for it, and that kind of maneuver would be his doom. Quin was around too often to let a connective weasel like Thomas dictate something. So expect them to set it up in the next few weeks. Formerly, when the other storylines take less time or are pushed into the background. She will either hire someone to hear him brag, or record him, making sure that her own comments are neutral to horrified if necessary. Maybe he even set it up so that his fingerprints are on every suspicious bottle or object that could lead to Brookes suffering.

Sure, there would be some you would suspect, but since Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doesn’t seem ready to keep Thomas and her plan secret for much longer, it will be game, set, match Quinn. Maybe Thomas will come back as Quinn’s assistant in his next life. At some point he has to learn the game from someone, right? So what are your thoughts? We’d love to hear from you. So let us know what you think will happen in the comments and check out dailysoapdish.com and CBS The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler for more spoilers, updates and fun fan theories.

