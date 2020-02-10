Advertisement

CBS ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B & B) spoilers are annoyed that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) makes one thing clear: if she can’t be happy, it means that nobody around her should be happy , At least that’s what she thinks. Read on for the latest spoilers.

Although it wasn’t Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) who destroyed Brookes’ marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), she gets the brunt of it. In fact, Brooke seems hellishly eager to take revenge on Quinn because she only suggested Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to pursue Ridge, although he’s still technically a married man. And although Ridge and Brooke’s problems were the reason why the fashion head decided to pull the plug at their wedding, Brooke doesn’t see it that way. Instead, she basically blames everyone but herself for the demise of her marriage.

CBS Spoiler: Brooke On A Path of Destruction – Will She Next Hurt The Relationship Between Bill And Katie?

Brooke definitely needs a shoulder to cry on. There are a lot of men in this fictional city of Los Angeles who would definitely give her the comfort and support she needs. One of these men happens to be one of their old lovers, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Given that she doesn’t get through to Eric Forrester (John McCook) as often as she wants, there’s a very good chance that she’ll switch to Bill Spencer. And if she does, she’ll end up between him and Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Of course, Ridge still loves Brooke and wants to sort things out. But it looks like Brooke would rather prove that she’s someone nobody should mess with. This way of destroying her not only ruins marriages but also lives. Could Bill and Katie be the next? Of course, “Bold and the Beautiful” fans need to tune in to find out what happens next!

Of course, "Bold and the Beautiful" fans need to tune in to find out what happens next!