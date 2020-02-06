Advertisement

The spoilers from CBS ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B & B) are annoyed that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) may be right. During a heated argument with Quinn Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), Brooke made it clear that the Fulton women are to blame and that they are only to blame. Why? Because Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) are responsible for destroying so many lives and relationships in this fictional city of Los Angeles. Read on for the latest spoilers.

Brooke is angry with Quinn and Shauna for interfering in her marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) while trying to save her before it was too late. While Quinn tried to convince Brooke that everything was in the past and that everything was forgiven, Brooke made one important point: Flo is not an angel. She might be weak in mind and character, but she allowed Brooke to believe that her granddaughter had been dead for several long months. This is something Brooke will never forgive her for.

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLrzgXYFWjA (/ embed)

CBS spoiler: Brooke Logan wants the Fulton women to be sent back to the desert

In the meantime, both Ridge and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) discussed what to do with Brookes and Quinn’s war. While Ridge Brooke still attributes most of the blame, Steffy has indicated that Flo gave her a stolen baby while Shauna tried to fall in love with a married man. As much as Ridge needs “consolation” at this time in his life, he is still a trapped man. Leave it to Steffy if you always call it what it is.

What does this mean for the war of words, which seems to be brewing more every day? Instead of concentrating on Quinn, should Brooke do something about the Fultons and, as she says, send them back to the desert where they belong? Let us know what you think.

Don’t forget that “The Bold and the Beautiful” airs on NBC’s network Monday through Friday. Take a look at your local deals for times. In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here right now for the latest news, updates and spoilers on “The Bold and the Beautiful”, “The Young and the Restless”, “General Hospital” and “Days of our Life”. For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and prominent baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry