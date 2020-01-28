Advertisement

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” (B&B) spoilers tease that Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer) is taking the next step in fatherhood, and that is getting to know the parents of some of the children that his son Ford becomes friends. And although it may seem normal for many parents, it is new territory for the handsome actor. This is what he has to say.

In a new interview with Soaps in Depth, Scott explains that little Ford has just started kindergarten. And although it took a while before the dust settled, he slowly but surely loves his new class and also gets to know his colleagues. “He treats it like a champion, but he looks a lot like me as a kid because he’s not really interested in other kids his age,” Dad explained to Soaps In Depth. “Ford finds adults and older children interesting, but he’s not that social with children his own age.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4YCtTxH9yo (/ embed)

Advertisement

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” News: this is what Scott Clifton teaches about paternity

That is the moment when both Scott and his wife decided to take matters into their own hands and invite some of Ford’s classmates to their playing days. Believe it or not, Scott compares the experience of going out on a first date. And to be honest, he has nothing wrong with it! “So we did, and it was good, but it’s definitely a new phase in my life where I’m going to socialize with people in a completely different context! It’s just like speed-dating or something!” He joked.

That said, we wish Scott and Ford a lot of fun while they make the best memories with their new friends. Remember that “The Bold and the Beautiful” is broadcast on the CBS network on weekdays, from Monday to Friday. View times your local lists. In the meantime, leave a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here for all the latest news, updates and spoilers about “The Bold and the Beautiful”, “The Young and the Restless”, “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives” here. For other soap and entertainment news, visit Daily Soap Dish. Come back to Celeb Baby Laundry for more royal and famous baby news.

Advertisement