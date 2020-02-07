Advertisement

CBS ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoiler (B&B) think star Katherine Kelly Lang may be a soap king, but she can also compete with the royal elite. The actress, best known for her role as Brooke Logan in CBS hit soap, recently met Prince Albert at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood. Here’s what she has to say.

The blonde beauty shared a photo of her on her Instagram account with Prince Albert and Bradley Bell, the boss of “Bold and the Beautiful”. She labeled it: “It was so wonderful to meet Prince Albert and spend some time with Brad Bell outside of @boldandbeautifulcbs.”

CBS-News: “The bold and the beautiful”: Katherine Kelly Lang rubs her elbows with the royal family

Of course, it didn’t take long for Katharina’s fans to respond. Some of them left comments like, “This is so exciting and Katherine, you look as gorgeous as ever. I think it’s great that you are casual in jeans ”, together with“ What a wonderful experience. But you and Bell are the legends of “Bold and the Beautiful”. You are also the reason why I adjust myself every day. Interestingly, another fan wrote: “I’ve never liked your character in B & B on Instagram. You are so sweet and beautiful.”

Advertisement

This is just proof that “Bold and the Beautiful” is and has been an international hit. One of the reasons why it lasted so long is that fans from all over the world watch the drama between the Spencer, Logan and Forrester families every day.

Don’t forget that The Bold and the Beautiful airs on the CBS network Monday through Friday. Take a look at your local deals for times. In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here right now to get the latest news, updates and spoilers on the topics brave and beautiful, young and restless, general hospital and days of our lives. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.