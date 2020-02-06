Advertisement

CBS spoilers (The Bold And The Beautiful) (B & B) find that, as we all know, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) today persuades Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) to go too far. Yes, that’s right, the King of Schemes himself called someone for a high school prank. Okay, assuming it wasn’t fun that years of sobriety by Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) went down the drain because it’s not cool to mess around with people’s addictions, and he was right. But seriously? We’re talking about Thomas Forrester. The same guy who made Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) think he took a nice long acid bath to teach her a lesson.

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” Spoiler: Who Does He Believe He’s Joking?

Playing with someone’s sobriety is never cool, playing with someone with an illness is never cool. But really, Thomas, have you ever paused and thought that playing with the mind of a grieving mother isn’t cool either? Have you ever thought that maybe, maybe, Hope might have a mental state that you took advantage of and that’s why she let you run over her? Surely you didn’t think this kind of behavior was normal, did you? Or if so, I don’t want to know what kind of bend you and Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) were on.

CBS “The Bold and the Beautiful” – Spoilers: Hope will blame no matter what

I’m sure when Thomas finally gets a slap in the face and ends up in a comfortable rehab joint, he’ll play the victim and blame someone if he uses his mental state, and it doesn’t matter who he ultimately thinks is poor Hope will bear the blame, even if it’s not their fault, because that’s how narcissistic offenders work. But I digress, let’s unpack what Quinn Brooke did to him.

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” spoiler: Quinns was a prank – Thomas ruined life

Quinn alcoholized Brookes’ drink. Now we have already addressed the severity of the situation, that it was too far for Brookes sobriety, but ultimately, compared to the things he did, I saw worse, more soul-shaking pranks on episodes of America’s funniest home video. Quinn has never completely ruined someone’s life, she doesn’t want to ruin Brooke’s marriage, she just wanted a little revenge for Brooke who comes in and attacks hers. She just wanted her to see what it felt like to be disguised as a fool.

CBS spoiler: Don’t do business with the devil, Quinn

But honestly, Quinn watches better how she allies with Thomas. She’d better think about it, because she’s not Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flanery), nor will she ever be. Thomas doesn’t feel her like his real grandmother. In fact, I’m pretty sure Quinn might feel some contempt, considering how he makes fun of her way of going back to Brooke, grabs her nose, and basically tells her he’s better could do. If she allies with Thomas, it is likely that in the end only Thomas will smell of a rose.

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” spoiler: If Quinn trusts Thomas, the picture will look pretty dark

If Quinn trusts Thomas, he will manipulate her to do something beyond the pale, that the only credibility that is being questioned is her own, and that not only Brooke, but also her from the Forrester family Repressed everyone has seen, if Thomas is unhappy, everyone will be unhappy and he is serious. Until Thomas is happy or if Forrester Creations doesn’t move him to another office, he’s a talented designer. Then nobody’s place in the family is safe. He wants to play the ultimate chess game and free the Forrester family from strangers who don’t coordinate with the family’s men.

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” Spoiler: Would Eric Intervene?

There is the million dollar question. Eric has already asked Quinn to cool it down when it comes to Brooke, but would he step in and tell Thomas to stop when he gets wind of Thomas’ dirty deals? So far, Eric doesn’t really seem to know to what extent his grandson has done anything, and I’m pretty sure if he ever found out that he would curse the name of old Massimo Marone (Joseph Mascolo) as we all do know where the real genes are from came from. Seriously, if things went too far, whose side would Eric be on? I hope Quinns, but if he took Thomas, you could say that senility set in.

CBS “The Bold And The Beautiful” Spoiler: Don’t judge that you’re judged, Thomas

In any case, Quinn has to take care of them. She may be in a good place now, but she really is unable to trust the wrong person because she is not the original matriarch. And Thomas has to stop judging because it may be later than before, but one day he will hit his match when it comes to intrigue and when? He has pains.

For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.