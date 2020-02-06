Advertisement

CBS’s spoilers “The Young And The Restless” (Y&R) tell us that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) may be intriguing a bit. Whether he thinks he’s doing the best for his daughter or not, is it right for him to drag Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) through the mud? Based on this “information”, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) confronts Billy and calls him a liar for having an affair with Amanda. That leaves Billy and Amanda stunned, but Billy thinks he knows what’s going on!

In the last episode, Billy and Victoria agreed to meet to see the children. They met today, although Victoria was apparently very late. This annoyed Billy a little, but he just wanted to see his children. Victoria starts out very hostile and calls him a liar. He doesn’t understand what it’s about and asks what he knew. “It is not what you did, but what you did.” At that moment Amanda comes to Dr. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). Billy gets up to defend herself and Amanda, but Victoria doesn’t buy it. Victoria goes out and tells him that she has evidence. Billy asks, “Evidence of what?” Victoria tells him that he will see it soon enough.

CBS “The Young And The Restless” Spoiler: Billy & Amanda Problems Growing – Victor Scheming?

After Victoria left, Billy asked to speak to Amanda privately. They go out on the terrace and Amanda is very worried. They never missed conversations or friendship. Amanda wants to know why they think they did it. Billy tells her that he feels that her father Victor is behind it. “It’s straight out of his playbook,” he says. Billy also says someone in her family is messing with her to let him know. She assures him that she is a tall girl and can take care of herself. He knows.

When Billy returns to his room, he is confronted by Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) who wants to know what’s going on. She tells Billy that she heard about him and Amanda and should leave them alone. She doesn’t want her friend to get hurt. Billy could care less and asks them to leave them alone, they are fine. Phyllis says to him: “Not from where I am sitting.” Billy tells her to sit somewhere else.

It seems that Victor knows what he’s doing. Pulling Billy down more to “protect” his daughter and make her move away from him. Billy won’t be able to take it if he lies down. It’s also not fair for Victor to drag Amanda down like that. What do you think? Will Billy find a way to tell Victoria the truth, or will Victor succeed? Let us know in the comments below.

