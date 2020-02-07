Advertisement

The CBS spoiler “The Young and the Restless” (Y&R) finds that actor Sean Dominic talks about his character, Dr. Nate Hastings speaks. Although Nate certainly has a lot of ups and downs, he has managed to stay fairly positive and from time to time give his friends the help they need. And why is that? Because Dominic believes that his character is a hero in disguise. Here is what he has to say.

“I grew up with Denzel Washington and Will Smith and they usually played the hero. That’s why this type of role has always attracted me, ”he thought. “I think it would be fun to play a villain, but I don’t want to get stuck in that role!”

CBS spoiler: Sean Dominic teases Dr. Nate Hastings

With that in mind, Dominic adds that he wants to continue to portray his character in a positive light, which could be a bit difficult considering that life in Genoa is anything but peaceful. Still, the actor says he wants his character to do good, even though there are so many manipulative people around him who may not have the same values ​​as him.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8NKGsb9wD0 (/ embed)

“I was on a show before” Young and the Restless “where I played a character who broke up with this girl. When I was in the mall, this guy comes up to me and says,” Hey, man, I hate what you did to this girl … but I love your work! “” He laughed. “I can’t imagine that a career is always the bad guy and people hate me! And I know that Y&R fans can be passionate, so I hope Nate continues to be the hero!”

Don't forget that "Young and the Restless" airs on Monday through Friday on the CBS network on weekdays. Take a look at your local deals for times.