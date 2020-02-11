Advertisement

CBS star Jess Walton (Jill Abbott) from “The Young and the Restless” (Y&R) praises actor Eric Braeden (Victor Newman). The actress spoke about her collaboration with Eric when he will soon be celebrating 40 great years on soap. Here’s what you need to know!

When Jess spoke to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, he said who played Jill Abbott for the hit CBS soap: “When I first met Eric 32 years ago, I found him very scary and gruff. The reason why I love him so much now is that he is a great softie at heart! Kind and generous, brave and protective. I was very nervous when I heard that we would be together in a story many years ago, but it turned out to be an exciting and challenging experience for actors. “

The actress goes on to say that she has nothing but love for the legendary soap actor and that she appreciates everything she learned from him along the way. Jess continued, “You never knew what he would do next. I loved it and I love it. And since then my love for him has grown every year. Congratulations, Eric, and thank you for everything you have done for our show and everyone involved. “

There is no doubt that fans of “Young and the Restless” share the same feelings as Jess Walton about Eric Braeden. Victor Newman is perhaps one of the main reasons why so many fans tune in every day to watch all of Genoa’s drama. Nevertheless, we hope that he will continue to entertain the audience with his enormous talent and his large presence on the small screen in the coming years. Fingers crossed!

