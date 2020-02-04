CBS spoiler: Matthew Atkinson justifies Thomas Forrester's psychotic behavior

Advertisement

CBS’s “The Bold and the Beautiful” (B & B) spoilers indicate that Matthew Atkinson is doing his best to justify his character’s behavior. While not everyone may agree with Thomas Forrester’s testimony, Matthew insists there is a reason for his madness. Here is what he has to say.

Matthew Atkinson, who plays Thomas Forrester on the successful CBS soap, said in a new interview to Soap Opera Digest: “Honestly, there were times when events appeared in scripts, and then I went and talked to Brad Bell, the chief author and we have a conversation about it and we would understand why it happened and where Thomas head was. The reality is that I am here to play this character who is a very interesting character and I am thrilled to be playing it. He is a very dark person and sometimes it can be difficult to put himself in his shoes, but if you find the psychological reasons why these things are happening, it becomes much less of a darkness and more of a struggle with which he is dealing , “

CBS "The Bold and the Beautiful" spoiler: Matthew Atkinson tries to justify Thomas' erratic behavior

With that said, Matthew says he knows what he’s dealing with, especially when it comes to Thomas and his evil side. He continued: “This is a character who is deeply flawed because at the end of the day he is still a person who can be understood and forgiven. Everyone experiences massive struggles in their lives. They do things they never do thought that they would do it, but they are justified at that moment, and if you take the time to be in someone else’s shoes and understand that, you feel bad for him and are not just mad at him He really wants what’s best for everyone. “

