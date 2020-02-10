CBS spoiler: Julia Newman (Meg Bennett) returns to Genoa

Advertisement

CBS spoilers “The Young And The Restless” (Y & R) reveal that Julia Newman (Meg Bennett) is returning to Genoa! Julia comes back with the Newman Enterprise Gala to celebrate the 50th anniversary. She started the show in 1980 with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and had several small stations on the show. Her last visit was in 2018 when she visited Victor after an evil fall where he almost died.

Unfortunately, Julia and Victor never seemed to be on the same page. They flirted with other people and Victor even slept with his secretary! Julia also wanted to have a baby back then, but Victor got a vasectomy! It seemed like they should never be together. But even 40 years later there are some feelings when she visited him in the hospital and is now returning!

In 2002, Victor visited Julia in Illinois to prevent her from losing her design company in a hostile takeover. He was also in the process of searching for souls a bit by visiting his ex-wives before making another application to Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Although they weren’t meant to be together, they always looked after each other.

There have been many ups and downs between Julia and Victor over the decades, but it is always nice to see Julia return to Genoa. What do you think? Are you looking forward to Julia? Let us know in the comments below.

‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) airs on CBS every weekday. Don’t forget to post the comments below with other soap opera junkies and let us know what you think. Come back to Daily Soap Dish for the latest news, updates and spoilers. For more royal and prominent baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.