Cavite-Laguna Expressway starts toll collection on February 10th

The first 10.7 km long segment of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway will start with the toll after three months of operation

Published on February 6, 2020 at 7:50 p.m.

Updated February 6, 2020 at 7:50 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – A tentative fee will be applied to drivers passing through subsections 6, 7 and 8 of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) on Monday, February 10th.

These subsections are designed to reduce traffic congestion on Laguna Boulevard and Aguinaldo Highway, according to Roberto Bontia, president and general manager of MPCALA Holdings Incorporated.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation has received approval from the Toll Regulatory Board to charge the following fees, including VAT:

Class 1 vehicles (ordinary cars) – P47

Class 2 vehicles (buses, small commercial vehicles) – P95

Class 3 vehicles (large trucks or trailers) – P143

“The introduction of the initial basic fees is necessary to ensure the sustainability and viability of the expressway as a safe and convenient thoroughfare,” said Bontia.

“We want our services to be of the highest standard so that our drivers can enjoy the convenience of driving south with CALAX.”

CALAX started operating in October 2019. According to MPCALA Holdings, the 10.7-kilometer segment served around 10,000 vehicles between the Mamplasan exit of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and the CALAX Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Interchange in the first three toll-free months.

The 45-kilometer CALAX should be completed by June 2022 and connect the Manila Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) with the SLEX at the Mamplasan interchange in Biñan City, Laguna. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero / Rappler.com