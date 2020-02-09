Advertisement

The film, adapted from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s leading musical roles with 9 nominations

Published on February 9, 2020 at 10:18 pm

Updated February 9, 2020 at 10:18 p.m.

Advertisement

HOLLYWOOD, USA – It’s the only award no Hollywood star wants to win.

The raids released their annual list of the most terrifying movies of the year on Saturday, February 8th. The critically planned Musical Cats is at the top of the charts – or maybe even at the bottom of the charts.

Among the 9 unwanted nominations, Cats landed as an actress for Judi Dench, James Corden and Rebel Wilson.

The film – an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical – used computer-generated effects to transform his all-star cast into deeply disturbing hybrids of humans and cats.

It received amazingly bad reviews. The Guardian called it a “terrible drop of bitterness”, while it was “a confusing box full of intentions” for the Wall Street Journal.

Cats received two more nominations in the worst screen combo category – for “two half cat / half human hair balls” and “Jason Derulo & his CGI castrated bead”.

Sylvester Stallone’s catastrophic sequel to Rambo and The Fanatic, a less exciting thriller starring John Travolta, directed by former Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst, were also nominated.

The raids, officially known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, are usually given the day before the Oscars and mock the self-congratulating Tinseltown pageants the following night.

This year, when the Oscars were unusually early and the entire award season was shortened, the organizers decided to announce the nominees.

The raids were first given in 1981 in a living room in Los Angeles. They were created by UCLA film graduates and industry veterans who chose the raspberry – a symbol of ridicule – to “honor” the worst in Hollywood films. – Rappler.com