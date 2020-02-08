Castle Rock police mourn K-9 officer Ronin.

Advertisement

CASTLE ROCK, Colorado – Castle Rock police lost long-time K-9 officer Ronin to health on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, Castle Rock police honored Ronin, whose partner was veteran Todd Thompson after he passed away on Saturday due to “unforeseen health problems”.

Ronan’s first day at Castle Rock Police was August 4, 2014.

“It has been an honor for us as members of the Castle Rock Police Department to work at Ronin for five and a half years. Rest, friend, we have the guard from here, ”said the Castle Rock police station.

