Cassie says her husband knew she was pregnant before she did

Advertisement

Seven months after her pregnancy, Cassie tells of her trip to motherhood. Husband Alex Advantageous realized that her menstrual cycle was interrupted before the singer noticed that she might be with a young daughter.

“It was my husband (who got used to saying that anyway!) Who saw that I didn’t have my break soon,” advised Cassie, 33, Hatch. “When he told me one thing, I said:” Who takes this into account ?! “Apparently he does. So I made a check and it was constructive! We were all overjoyed!”

The brand new owner of the reporting label said she and Advantageous (26), although the pregnancy was not “on purpose”, mentioned the possibility of having children just before they introduced their nanny “the great, quirky approach”.

Advertisement

The “Me & U” artist had been with Sean “Diddy” Combs for a decade before finally separating in October 2018.

Until December, she and Compton Cowboy Advantageous were Instagram officials and later said she was pregnant in June. The couple married in September, “on a steep slope overlooking Malibu at sunset,” said the expectant mother. “All the pieces were good.”