Cash Cab Revival is coming to Bravo (along with a few key adjustments)

If you think Cash Cab runs out of gas, Bravo will come to refill the tank. The community announced Tuesday that it was reviving the popular sports gift, and comic book Ben Bailey is returning to resume internet hosting (and driving) duties.

Cash Cab, which was originally broadcast on the Discovery Channel from 2005 to 2012, discovered Bailey how he selected passengers in the New York metropolis and asked them about cash prizes. The Discovery Cash Cab, originally developed in England, was definitely one of more than 40 variants of the franchise worldwide.

In Bravo’s current model it says: “The stakes are bigger, the car can be upgraded and the questions will give lovers of popular culture an additional priority.” “Each episode will include three video games and will be very similar to the unique sequence that starts the second the candidate enters the cash cab. If the passenger can answer enough questions appropriately earlier than he can get to his vacation spot, he will win a lot of money. Nevertheless, there are three faulty solutions, and so they are thrown out of the cash cab and are on their way again. “

Along with the normal avenue shout-out that players can use to ask passers-by for help, the participants of the revival even get a social media shout-out. Filming will begin this summer with a revival for an autumn debut.

