Cars break down after diesel, petrol is accidentally exchanged at the boulder petrol station

BOULDER, Colorado. – Dozens of drivers in Boulder County are having big problems with cars after unwittingly filling their cars with diesel.

The confusion reportedly occurred in a Circle K near Folsom Street and Pearl Street in Boulder.

Dani Alexander says she filled up her 2015 Subaru Forester on the station on Wednesday.

“I got gasoline and about three blocks later my car started tugging and chugging,” said Alexander. “It’s a really good car and I just tuned it on Friday.”

Alexander thought that her workshop had forgotten to attach a line and called for a tow.

“The tow truck driver stopped the car and said: ‘You are the second person I have towed this afternoon with this problem,'” said Alexander.

Alexander called Circle K, who referred her to Travelers Insurance. The insurance company has agreed to pay the $ 1,100 auto repair, towing service, and gas tanks.

“They admitted that it was their fault,” said Alexander. “That they were given bad gasoline with diesel, and that’s where the black clouds of smoke came from.”

However, Alexander and other members of a Facebook group who are committed to this topic hope that lost wages will also be reimbursed to them.

“We all have the same process of getting our money,” she said. “It’s a tricky thing because not everyone gets paid and I had to leave work to have my car towed because I’m a single parent.”

She is also concerned about problems that result from confusion.

“I’m worried about the future because my car has just been paid for. It’s a good car and I can’t buy another car. So if anything goes wrong, will they refund me?” She asked.

Gas mixtures have been a problem in the front range in recent weeks. Dozens of customers had similar mechanical problems after refueling at a Brighton King Soopers.

According to King Soopers, the underground fuel tanks were mistakenly filled with the wrong fuel by an outside supplier.

Circle K did not return calls on Friday night, but according to Alexander, insurance agents told her that a similar mix-up had occurred in this scenario.

Matthew Bordonaro of Travelers Insurance says the company is currently handling a number of claims.

“Each application is evaluated individually and we work closely with the individual applicants,” he wrote to FOX31 in an email.

