Carousel for football coaches for universities: here are all FBS coaching changes for 2020

The carousel for football coaches 2019-2019 never stops.

Just as it looked, Mark Dantonio resigned from Michigan on Tuesday. That continued a cycle in which Chris Petersen resigned from Washington, Greg Schiano returned to Rutgers and Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach ended in Ole Miss and Mississippi State respectively.

A total of 23 coaching jobs have changed with this cycle. Sporting News follows the new coaches while that carousel continues to run in the off season.

New FBS coaches for the 2020 season

Rutgers: Greg Schiano

Hired (December 1): Rutgers went back to Schiano, who had a record of 68-67 at the 2001-11 school before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers job in the NFL. Schiano gained a better understanding of what it takes to win in the Big Ten East from a three-year stint as the Ohio State defensive coordinator from 2016-18, and should be able to increase the recruitment of the Scarlet Knights. This is a huge renovation project, but Rutgers cannot complain. Since Schiano left, the Scarlet Knights 36-63 have been the last eight seasons.

Washington: Jimmy Lake

Hired (December 2): The resignation of Petersen came as a surprise to many, but the program continued with the immediate appointment of Lake. Lake, 42, is a first head coach who has served as defensive coordinator for the last four seasons under Petersen. Lake spent six seasons in the NFL as a coach for defensive backs before joining Petersen in Boise State, and he should offer a fresh perspective on a system that has proven to work in the Pac-12 North.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin

Hired (December 7): Kiffin is back in the Power 5 after leading Florida Atlantic to a few Conference-USA championships in the last three seasons. Kiffin enjoyed that success with a high-scoring attack, and this is his third stint as a coach in a major conference. The rebels have been 11-14 since Hugh Freeze resigned, but Kiffin has the ability to take this team back to the upper half of the SEC West. We know it will be fun to watch whatever happens.

State of Florida: Mike Norvell

Hired (December 7): Florida State hired Norvell after Memphis won the American Athletic Conference champion game. The 38-year-old was one of the most coveted group of 5 recruitments after a four-year stint with the Tigers who produced a 38-15 record. Memphis has sent eight players to the NFL design in the last four seasons, including four players with skill positions. Also look for Norvell to renovate the Seminole crime.

Arkansas: Sam Pittman

Hired (December 8) : Arkansas fills his vacant position left by Chad Morris with former Razorbacks assistant Sam Pittman. He was previously the associate head coach and offensive line coach with the fellow Georgia SEC program. Pittman, 58, is considered a strong recruiter and was the highest paid offensive line coach in FBS with an annual salary of $ 900,000. He was promoted to head coach in Georgia in February. This will be Pittman’s first main coaching position at FBS level.

Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz

Hired (December 8): Drinkwitz, 36, did not take long to make an impact on the Appalachian State. He led the mountaineers to a 12-1 record and Sun Belt championship, building on his reputation as a successful offensive coordinator in the state of North Carolina. He will take the job in Missouri in the SEC East. The Tigers are 24-26 the last four seasons with a record of 11-21 in conference play.

Old rule: Ricky Rahne

Hired (December 9): Rhane, 39, has served as an assistant to Penn State since 2014; usually as a quarterback coach. He was the offensive coordinator the last two seasons and the former Cornell quarterback rises to the first-time head coach. The Monarchs have enjoyed flashes of success since they moved to the FBS, and Rahne should help them back in the battle for the bowl rather than later.

USF: Jeff Scott

Hired (December 9): Scott, 38, started as a high school coach and spent the last 12 years working at Clemson as an assistant to Dabo Swinney. He retained his position as receiver coach and was co-offensive coordinator for the last five seasons. Scott should be able to apply those lessons in his first job as head coaching in South Florida. The Bulls dropped to 4-8 this year after four consecutive winning seasons. Scott, a Florida resident, can help reverse that.

UTSA: Jeff Traylor

Hired (December 11): Traylor takes over after serving as Arkansas head coach for the last two seasons. Traylor is a native Texan who played on Austin Peay and was head coach at Gilmer High School for 15 seasons before running into FBS football. He was an assistant in Texas and SMU before the stint with the Razorbacks. Traylor should be able to work those in-state connections on the recruitment path to strengthen the UTSA program.

UNLV: Marcus Arroyo

Hired (December 11) : Arroyo, now the former Oregon offensive coordinator, is labeled as the new UNLV head coach. At 39, Arroyo picks up his first appearance as head coach after making several FBS stops, including San Jose State, Wyoming, Cal, Southern Miss, and Oklahoma State. He also spent a season with the Buccaneers as QB coach after being hired by Lovie Smith. Arroyo, a grad from San Jose State, threw 28 touchdowns and 28 interceptions during his four seasons with the Spartans between 1998 and 2002. He will look forward to a struggling UNLV program that has had only one bowl since 2001.

Colorado State: Steve Addazio

Hired (December 11) : Addazio’s unemployment lasts less than two weeks. He was fired from Boston College on December 1 and is now moving to Mountain West territory to take over the position of Colorado State. This will be Addazio’s third FBS head coach, who currently has a 57-55 career record at Temple and Boston College and qualifies for bowl six times in nine seasons. Since winning nine games in his first season at Temple in 2011, Addazio has been unable to win more than seven games or finish above .500 in conference play. At the age of 60, the great assistant assistant will attempt to rejuvenate a Colorado State program that has won a total of seven games in the last two years.

FAU: Willie Taggart

Hired (December 11): It wasn’t long before Taggart found a new coaching place. He takes over at FAU after being fired by Florida State this season. This is Taggart’s fifth head coaching and he has a 56-62 record due to stops with Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon and the state of Florida. He will inherit a talented selection at FAU that will be ready to compete for the Conference-USA championship and perhaps a New Year’s bid on six bowl. Expect Taggart to do well with the owls.

Appalachian State: Shawn Clark

Hired (December 12): The mountaineers are in their third coach in three years, but continuity has been the key to success and Clark must be able to sustain that. He played in Appalachian State and has served as an offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator for the past four seasons. Some programs might not be able to withstand that kind of turnover, but the mountain climbers should be fine.

Boston College: Jeff Hafley

Hired (December 13): Hafley, 40, turned a one-year stint as a co-defensive coordinator in the state of Ohio into a head coaching at Boston College. The Buckeyes finished second in the FBS this season in pass defense with the help of Hafley, who was a secondary coach at both college and NFL levels before coming to Ohio State. The New Jersey resident is back on the east coast and should add a shock to a Boston College program that made six times the seven wins this decade.

Memphis: Ryan Silverfield

Hired (December 13): The Tigers were promoted from within after Norvell took over the job from the state of Florida. Silverfield has worked with the Tigers staff for the past four seasons and was a deputy head coach in 2019. Silverfield’s background is usually an offensive line coach and he had two stops in the NFL with Minnesota and Detroit. Silverfield takes over a program that had a record of 38-15 in the last four seasons.

Fresno State: Kalen DeBoer

Hired (December 17): DeBoer was named the head coach of Fresno State after a period of one year as an attacking coordinator of India. He had previously served as the bulldogs offensive coordinator under Jeff Tedford from 2017-18. This is his second main coaching. He won three NAIA national championships at Sioux Falls before climbing the FBS coaching ladder.

New Mexico: Danny Gonzales

Hired (December 18): Gonzales returns to his alma mater, where he played security and punter from 1994-1998. He spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator in the state of Arizona, and the 43-year-old Albuquerque resident has coaching experience in the Mountain West Conference and Pac-12 and should be able to use those experiences when recruiting. He should bring a new energy into a program that needs it, and the tires that are close to home count for something.

San Diego State: Brady Hoke

Hired (January 9): The Aztecs hired Hoke, who this season was the defending line trainer under Rocky Long. Hoke, of course, coached the state of San Diego from 2009 to 2010 for a four-year period in Michigan. Hoke has been bouncing with jobs in Oregon, Tennessee and the Carolina Panthers since then, but the move provides continuity for one of the better Group of 5 programs in the FBS.

Mississippi state: Mike Leach

Hired (January 10): Leach is finally taking his game to the SEC. Mississippi State made the biggest splash of the coaching carousel by bringing in Leach, who set a record of 139-90 as head coach in stops at Texas Tech and Washington State. Leach will bring that pass all-down violation to Starkville, and he’s the perfect one-up rental for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin. We are already looking forward to SEC Media Days.

Washington state: Nick Rolovich

Hired (January 13): The state of Washington fulfilled the position of Leach at Rolovich, who left his alma mater after a gradual turn of four seasons. The Warriors won 10 games in 2019. There should not be much of a philosophical shift, given Rolovich’s work with Cole McDonald in Hawaii, and the 40-year-old might stay a little longer in Pullman. Given the way Leach has left, this is a nice step.

Baylor: Dave Aranda

Hired (January 16): The Carolina Panthers plucked Matt Rhule from Baylor on January 7 and the Bears chose Dave Aranda as their new leader. Aranda is fresh from winning a national championship with LSU, where he was the defensive coordinator for the past four years. It is interesting to see Rhule being replaced by a defensive spirit, although Aranda is one of the best in the industry. He has been an FBS defense coordinator since 2010, and it is not surprising to see him as a chance to become the head coach of a team.

Hawaii: Todd Graham

Hired (January 21): Graham takes over on Hawaii after taking the last two seasons off. Graham compiled a record of 95-61 during his last four coaching stops in the state of Rice, Tulsa, Pitt and Arizona. He has led five seasons of 10 wins and should be able to build on what Nick Rolovich started with the Warriors. We will see what Graham learned from free time.

2020 FBS coaching is changing

SCHOOL

FORMER COACH

NEW COACH

rutgers

Chris Ash

Greg Schiano

State of Florida

Willie Taggart

Mike Norvell

Arkansas

Chad Morris

Sam Pittman

New Mexico

Bob Davie

Danny Gonzales

UNLV

Tony Sanchez

Marcus Arroyo

Missouri

Barry Odom

Eli Drinkwitz

UTSA

Frank Wilson

Jeff Traylor

USF

Charlie Strong

Jeff Scott

Boston College

Steve Addazio

Jeff Hafley

Ole madam

Matt Luke

Lane Kiffin

Old rule

Bobby Wilder

Ricky Rahne

Washington

Chris Petersen

Jimmy Lake

Colorado state

Mike Bobo

Steve Addazio

Fresno state

Jeff Tedford

Kalen DeBoer

FAU

Lane Kiffin

Willie Taggart

Memphis

Mike Norvell

Ryan Silverfield

Appalachian state

Eli Drinkwitz

Shawn Clark

State of Mississippi

Joe Moorhead

Mike Leach

Baylor

Matt Rhule

Dave Aranda

State of San Diego

Rocky Long

Brady Hoke

the state of Washington

Mike Leach

Nick Rolovich

Hawaii

Nick Rolovich

Todd Graham

Michigan State

Mark Dantonio