Last month Caroline Rose announced a new album, Superstar, and shared its first track in “Feel The Way I Want”. Now the indie artist is back in the US with another single, “Freak Like Me”, and new tour dates.

Tonight’s offer feels like spring, with bright, beautiful percussion elements and a piano line that blows easily through the mix. Surprisingly, however, these airy arrangements are combined with more “grotesque” and blunt texts. Hear it below.

In a press release, Rose explained the various working parts of the route and said:

“Freak Like Me” is a love song on the subject of S&M, which is about falling in love with your dominatrix. The melody of the song is very floral and beautiful. I imagine it as a kind of delicate dress dancing in Versailles around the 17th century. I wanted to reconcile this little thing with grotesque texts. I always wanted to write a nice song with the word “vomiting”. Paradoxes are fun. I’ve always wanted to try Aaron Embry’s “Raven Song” in time. Then I had this kind of “ah ha!” – The moment I worked on the song on tour. I crushed the sample, threw it and it just fit perfectly. It really took the song to another level and completed the paradox. “

Superstar hits stores on March 6 through New West Records. Rose’s new concerts are an extension of her already loaded spring tour schedule. This includes a handful of appearances on the west coast as well as dates in Denver, Boise and Salt Lake City. Check your updated itinerary in advance and get tickets here.

Caroline Rose tour dates:

03/06 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

03/0 7 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

13.3. – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

14.3. – Columbus, OH @ Skully

25.03. – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall from Williamsburg

26.03. – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

27.03. – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

28.03. – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/01 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival

03/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

24.04. – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

25.04. – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs

26.04. – Austin, TX @ Antone

28.04. – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

29.04. – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

30.04. – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

01/05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

6.17. – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

18.6. – Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

19.6. – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

20.6. – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

6.21. – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

24.06. – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

26.06. – San Francisco, California @ Great American Music Hall

27.06. – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour