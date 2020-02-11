Advertisement

Artist To Watch Caroline Rose releases her new album Superstar next month, the sequel to 2018’s excellent LONER. We already heard the very catchy “Feel The Way I Want” about it and today we get “Freak Like Me”, which is simmering and moody. “I just need handcuffs and a passenger seat,” Rose sings. “I sit back like there is no tomorrow. I plead, steal or borrow. I like it when everything is free. Because you’re a freak like me.” Here is Rose in the song:

“Freak Like Me” is a love song with the motto “Fall in love with your dominatrix”. The melody of the song is very floral and beautiful. I imagine it as a kind of delicate dress dancing in Versailles around the 17th century. I wanted to reconcile this little thing with grotesque texts. I always wanted to write a nice song with the word “vomiting”. Paradoxes are fun.

I’ve always wanted to try Aaron Embry’s “Raven Song” in time. Then I had this kind of “ah ha!” – The moment I worked on the song on tour. I crushed the sample, threw it and it just fit perfectly. It really took the song to another level and completed the paradox.

Hear it below.

Superstar is traveling 3/6 via New West. Pre-order here.