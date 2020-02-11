Caroline Rose shares the new song
Artist To Watch Caroline Rose releases her new album Superstar next month, the sequel to 2018’s excellent LONER. We already heard the very catchy “Feel The Way I Want” about it and today we get “Freak Like Me”, which is simmering and moody. “I just need handcuffs and a passenger seat,” Rose sings. “I sit back like there is no tomorrow. I plead, steal or borrow. I like it when everything is free. Because you’re a freak like me.” Here is Rose in the song:

“Freak Like Me” is a love song with the motto “Fall in love with your dominatrix”. The melody of the song is very floral and beautiful. I imagine it as a kind of delicate dress dancing in Versailles around the 17th century. I wanted to reconcile this little thing with grotesque texts. I always wanted to write a nice song with the word “vomiting”. Paradoxes are fun.

I’ve always wanted to try Aaron Embry’s “Raven Song” in time. Then I had this kind of “ah ha!” – The moment I worked on the song on tour. I crushed the sample, threw it and it just fit perfectly. It really took the song to another level and completed the paradox.

Superstar is traveling 3/6 via New West. Pre-order here.

