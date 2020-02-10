Carmella's mind is overwhelmed when he thinks about history with Bayley

Advertisement

Carmella won a # 1 fighter game last Friday night in SmackDown. This secured the Princess of Staten Island a game for the SmackDown women’s title.

This is not the first time Bayley has defended a title against Carmella. Four years ago today, Mella met Bayley with the NXT women’s title. Carmella couldn’t defeat Bayley that night. She obviously hopes for better results next time.

“Impressive. Four years ago today,” Carmella said along with an emoji, meaning her mind was blown. It is quite interesting since they are fighting for another title four years later.

Carmella has already reported that her heart is broken because she has lost her friendship with Bayley.

The date for Bayley vs Carmella has not been announced. WWE said in promotional material that the match would take place on February 27 at Super ShowDown, but did not mention it at SmackDown.