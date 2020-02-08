Carmella speaks to Bayley, who jumps her to WWE SmackDown

Advertisement

Carmella won the big, fatal 4-way match on SmackDown this week. This puts her in line for a SmackDown title for women. We are not sure when this match will take place, but Mella is next for Bayley’s title.

After her big win, Carmella was very happy with herself. She is ready to compete against her old friend and has not been afraid to become the blue brand’s winner again.

Carmella didn’t appreciate Bayley giving her no time to celebrate her big win. As soon as Mella won the match, Bayley jumped in on her. She doesn’t know what Bayley’s problem is because she won the fair and square match.

This will only give Carmella more fuel to go on and defeat Bayley. We’ll see what happens because you never know what can happen on the way to WrestleMania.

