Carmella broken over losing friendship with Bayley

Carmella won a # 1 fighter game in SmackDown on Friday night. That secured her a shot at Bayley’s SmackDown women’s title. Mella couldn’t celebrate because Bayley jumped on her right away.

Bayley and Carmella were very close. Now Mella is forced to fight her former friend after she turns to the dark side. The princess of Staten Island sent an Instagram post with several pictures of herself and Bayley. She also added a caption that wasn’t entirely poetic, but she never claimed to be a poet.

It’s crazy what this friendship business does. It breaks my heart. I can’t believe you can get it all in your head. BayMella is really dead. 💔 (I’m also a poet.) @Itsmebayley

This game for the SmackDown women’s title could very well take place in Saudi Arabia. Promotional material mentioned that they would be at the Super ShowDown on February 27th. It is unclear why WWE did not include this information in SmackDown this week.