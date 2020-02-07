Advertisement

Carly Rae Jepsen, Queen of Hearts. The Canadian pop singer is back with a new song just a week before Valentine’s Day. But instead of celebrating all this love in the air, she offered a cheeky breakup song called “Let’s Be Friends”. She advertised the track with the parenthesized “(Not Really Though)”, but this seems to have been deleted for the official release, although the feeling remains the same.

“Let’s be friends, then never speak again,” she sings about an acoustic guitar and a giggle. There is a spoken word synopsis in which Jepsen says, “I mean, you are kind of a cock sometimes, but someone out there will surely love a cock.”

It is their first new song since last year’s Dedicated and is about to start their European tour, which starts this weekend in Manchester.

Listen to it below.

In other Jepsen news she recently talked about how Kate Bush inspired her. In an interview with Clash, she said, “I can only say that I really like Kate Bush lately. I examined her work and was late for the party, but I realized what an incredible writer she is, even visually. I think that would be someone I would like to influence on the next project if I could. “

She also mentioned that she sits on some dedicated era tracks that she would like to share sometime when the time is right, maybe in a package similar to E • MO • TION: page B. one of these.)

“Let’s Be Friends” is now available.