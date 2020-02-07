Carly Rae Jepsen hits us with a new separation hymn 'Let's Be Friends'

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_OYT396cYw [/ embed]

A Valentine’s Day like no other

Published on February 7, 2020 at 3:14 p.m.

Advertisement

Updated February 7, 2020 at 3:59 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – Carly Rae Jepsen has blessed the world with her new song “Let’s Be Friends”.

The song, a happy song about a bitter breakup, was strangely released just a week before Valentine’s Day on February 7th.

“Let’s be friends, then never speak again,” sings the pop symbol in the chorus of the song – maybe that’s the bubblegum pop that Carly hasn’t seen in a while.

On Spotify, Carly introduced the song in a playlist called Happy Valentine’s bitches. In the description, she describes her new song and says that “it’s about the little lie that we all share to mitigate the blow of a breakup. I would prefer this Valentine’s Day just to tear off the pavement. See you later!”

The song is her first release since she released her last album Dedicated in May 2019. She took the album on tour and stopped in Manila for a one night show in October 2019. – Rappler.com