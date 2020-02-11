Carla Gee: It's rocket science - girls are encouraged to enter the male world

Advertisement

Did you know that it is an international day for women and girls in science? Every year on 11 February, I and millions of others celebrate the achievements of girls and women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) subjects that lead the way and overcome the barriers that prevent many girls and young women from entering this world.

Currently, less than 30 percent of scientific and technological researchers are women, highlighting precisely why the International Day of Girls and Women in Science exists. This day not only sheds light on the current barriers that women face within STEM industries, but also on the broad and varied range of STEM achievements of women who deserve real recognition.

Advertisement

What is the situation in Scotland? Do we do enough to ensure that girls and women are included in STEM? How do we involve them, and more importantly, does it work?

Let’s start in the most obvious place, at school. Girls and young women are not equally represented in STEM topics in Scotland and have never been. From 2018, there were 10 higher-level male-dominated subjects referred to by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA). These subjects were accountancy, engineering, physics, computer science, graphic communication and economics.

The gender balance in these subjects (especially in graphic communication and physics) between 2012-2018 was very static. So much so that it will take more than 30 years before there is an equal balance if we continue with this alarmingly low pace.

Girls and young women are advised against taking STEM courses and this means that they are underrepresented in STEM careers. Could this be due to the lack of female representation in school education?

Only 43 percent of girls had learned about women’s performance in STEM fields according to the 2018 Girls in Scotland survey. If girls and young women are not taught about female achievements within the STEM industry, who is expected to be inspired and driven by? In an ideal world, women’s STEM achievements would be broadcast worldwide, making it much easier for young people to see an inspiring figure, look up to them and see that they too can do what they do. It is not as if these achievements do not exist – women are simply confronted with a constant, constant struggle to be equally represented within these fields.

I have always had a passion for problem solving and logical thinking. I’m leaving school this summer and studying engineering. I am driven by the challenge of becoming a member of a strongly male-dominated industry and proving that women belong there just as men do.

During school I participated in many STEM programs and one moment that stood out was a speech by a young woman who recently graduated as an astrophysicist. She probably has no idea that she inspired and influenced me that way, but that was when I knew I wanted to follow my passion and not be deterred by a somewhat intimidating industry. Imagine the difference if all girls and young women could have a chance like this.

The power of peer inspiration cannot be ignored either. Scotland now has a Young STEM Leaders (YSL) program, in which I can happily participate this year. The new program gives children and young people the opportunity to inspire, guide and guide others through the establishment and implementation of STEM activities and events within their school, early learning centers or local youth and community groups. For example, I currently supervise a younger student in math skills and help them build trust in core skills.

One of the things that I am happy to see in this program is the emphasis on challenging stereotypes that exist in STEM, especially those who “do” STEM. Data really shows how affected girls and young women are by the male-dominated industry.

Girlguiding Scotland’s research found that only 19 percent would consider a modern internship in IT and only 10 percent would consider one in engineering. These shocking statistics show that, although progress has been made, there is still a long way to go. We must also reformulate what STEM looks like. Science is not only about the use of bunsen burners and the creation of chemical reactions. STEM is everything from cooking to growing plants and even to coding video games. We need to discuss this more to make science and technology an accessible and inspiring topic that girls and young women can introduce themselves to.

In addition to inspiring advocacy and challenging issues that directly affect girls and young women, Girlguiding is certainly doing its bit to encourage members to explore STEM and develop their own passions. Girlguiding Scotland is working with Skills Development Scotland and Education Scotland to create the Digital Scotland Challenge badge, designed to enable girls to take advantage of the opportunities that technology offers.

The new Girlguiding program also includes an aviation badge, in collaboration with EasyJet; an invention badge and a space badge that gives girls the chance to explore the universe. One of the most popular badges is even mixology, where girls let their creative and scientific juices flow to make their own mocktails. This new twist on Girlguiding has added a much fresher approach to inspiring girls and young women in modern times, especially within STEM careers.

I am proud to be part of an organization that pushes the boundaries of STEM and I will continue to press for action to remove barriers and get more girls and young women into science. Although there is still a way to go, I am confident that we will have a future in which girls and young women will have full and equal participation.

Today it is about thinking about what else we can do to inspire this change. It is about supporting those who challenge the prejudice of women in STEM and celebrating women and girls who are leaders in innovation. Ultimately, International Day of Girls and Women in Science is another fantastic opportunity to encourage girls to realize that they can do what they want and that STEM is certainly not just for ‘the boys’.

Carla Gee, 17, is a Speak Out champion and a young leader at Girlguiding Scotland.