Caring children must be loved, not processed - Fiona Duncan

Fiona Duncan, chair of the Independent Care Review, says Scotland’s health care system often overlooks the need for children to develop loving and trusting relationships to feel safe.

The children of Scotland must get the best start in life – that goes without saying. But too many of our young people in healthcare are missing a childhood that their peers take for granted because of a broken, bureaucratic and numb care system.

As chairman of the Independent Care Review, I have listened to more than 5500 experiences in the last three years; more than half of them came from children and young people with experience in the care system, adults who lived in the care and their families. The rest came from the unpaid and paid staff.

This was an emotional journey for all involved and everyone had unique, and sometimes difficult, stories to tell. Although there were children and young people who talked about the positive impact that a great foster carer or teacher had on their lives, too many people suffered pain over the years due to the failure of the current system.

The research of the Care Review into the Scottish care system is unprecedented. By hearing thousands of voices, we demand today that urgent changes be made to the way we care for our young people. The core of this transformation must be an obligation to “educate, not process” our children. There must be more care and less system.

When I assumed the role of chairperson, I knew that the assessment needed to be focused on how the system felt and I can honestly say that the Care Review listened and learned before explaining his vision.

The power must be transferred to children and young people so that their needs and wishes want to guide decisions about their care. Such a power shift must go hand in hand with a move toward parenthood, rather than processing to ensure that the lives of children with care experience are no different from other young people.

They must be given the same opportunities to do fun things – vacations with friends and sleepovers – that often get caught up in bureaucracy for children in care. They should never feel stigmatized or “different”.

People of all ages need loving and trusted relationships to develop and feel safe, but the care system in Scotland often overlooks this. Too often relationships are broken and children are shown around by a series of “strangers” who can be discouraged by policies and procedures to show the kind of affection that many of us take for granted.

Any future approach to care must shift from primarily focused on risk prevention to protecting relationships.

Families need to be supported to stay together, so that children can feel happy and loved in a safe, trusted environment. Paid and unpaid staff must be properly supported to be able to take care. Scotland must hold the hands of those who hold the child’s hand.

In addition to providing conclusions, the Care Review has drawn up a 10-year implementation plan that should involve everyone involved in our children’s lives and we urge Scotland to move quickly to ensure that all our children have the best possible start in life.