Cardi B releases Offset on a sultry appearance at the Road To F9 concert in Miami

Advertisement

Cardi B performed 9 songs on The Road to F9 fan events and live performances in Miami on January 31! The live performance celebrated the upcoming “Quick & Livid 9” film in which Cardi stars, and featured performances by Wiz Khalifa and others.

Cardi B Switch it off with electrical efficiency at the Road to F9 fan event and live performance on Friday afternoon in Miami, Florida. The 27-year-old rapper made a number of hits from her Grammy debut album Invasion of Privateness and had the group collaborate with her humorous one-liners. Cardi started with “Get Up 10”, which was taken over by “Backin ‘It Up”, “Cash Bag”, “Cash” and “Twerk”.

The rapper, who confirmed her incredible curves in a pink, white and black corset, greeted her husband. offset After he left the stage, she raved about how “high quality” her husband is, including, “I don’t know how his father and mother did it.” , “

Cardi continued her mini-live performance with additional hits along with “Press” and “I Like It”. After working a few times and dropping only a few F bombs, she ended her F9 “Cardi get together” with the one hit that put her on the map, “Bodak Yellow”. Various actors on the F9 opportunity included Wiz Khalifa. Charlie Puth. Ozuna and Ludacris!

Advertisement

Forward of their efficiency, Mario Menounos, who organized the event, caught up with Cardi on the pink carpet. “After I was on the set, they (the actors) treated each other as if they were a household, and I always thought ‘I want to be part of this household’,” Cardi said that she was making the film.

As far as their function is concerned? – “I only have a small scene in this saga here and let me know one thing or not, it’s cool, it’s actually cool,” she teased. “There is a lot of work and the movement you see in the film is carried out in real life. I used to think,” I really feel like I’m in a war zone! “And she was famous for the fact that she can’t wait to see the trailer that came out during the event, Cardi added, “I can’t wait to see what I look like!”

Cardi is in Miami for a number of appearances and appearances throughout the Tremendous Bowl LIV weekend. However, the F9 event was another special occasion for the rapper who is now part of the quick budget. Back in October, Quick & Livid Veteran, Vin Diesel In a video on Instagram, Cardi has revealed the enormous information that will be contained in the new film.

“Day 86 (of the shooting) right here on the set of” Quick 9 “”, he mentioned in the clip, which confirmed that he was on the set after Cardi. “I know I’m exhausted,” he admitted. Cardi seemed to be wearing a black protective vest and believed in her character’s clothing.

Diesel added: “We all stated every single factor that we could have for this film. Put everything on the desk, ”Cardi agreed. “I’m exhausted,” she said. “However, I can hardly wait. I will not enter, I think that will be the best.”

Not much else is known about the function of Cardi in the new Quick & Livid 9. The rapper made her film debut in the 2019 Hustlers, making her a stripper Jennifer Lopez. Constance Wu. Lizzo. Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer, The film, nominated by Golden Globe, follows a group of strippers, led by Ramona (Jennifer), who are planning to tear down rich men on Wall Road after they are tired of being exploited at work. F9 – the tenth episode of the Quick & Livid franchise – will be released in cinemas this year.