Cardi B joined Common’s “Quick & Furious 9” in an unknown position.

It is the rapper’s first half of the film since her position as stripper Diamond in STX’s drama “Hustlers”.

Vin Diesel revealed the casting on Tuesday in a video on his Instagram account that confirmed him and Cardi B on the film’s British set.

“I’m exhausted, but I can’t wait,” advised Diesel’s followers. “I will not enter, I think that will be the nicest.”

The information came here the day after the announcement that Ozuna, one of the fastest rising stars in Latin American music, had joined the cast and was also in discussions to add the film’s soundtrack.

Justin Lin, director of Quick & Furious 6, returns to head the ninth episode with franchise starring Diesel as Dominic Toretto. Dan Casey wrote the script based on a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. The common footage film is scheduled for release on May 22, 2020.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron repeat their roles. John Cena, Finn Cole and Anna Sawai were also cast.

The film does not include Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, who in the spin-off “Hobbs and Shaw” was the ninth title in the “Quick & Furious” universe with sales of $ 5.8 billion Worldwide revenue has played a major role since its launch in 2001.