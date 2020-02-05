Cardi B dances with offset and shows her abdominal muscles in a sexy purple outfit while celebrating in Miami

Advertisement

Cardi B and Offset continued their takeover in Miami by becoming a member of the Tremendous Bowl, the place where Cardi confirmed their professional dance skills – on offset. Her purple outfit was on the same level!

The huge bowl is over, but that doesn’t mean Cardi B, 27. and offset, 28, can stop celebrating. The couple had noticed they were in Miami membership just after the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and they weren’t shy about the PDA. Cardi, who tried her best in a purple two-piece outfit, did not go out on the members’ dance floor to report her strikes. As an alternative, she climbed to the climax of her husband, who chilled in a sales room and whirled around on his chest. Offset looked extraordinarily happy (duh) and helped Cardi maintain her stability by clinging to her butt. Watch the attractive video in which Cardi dances underneath!

Cardi’s outfit was at membership level for February 3rd. She rocked a sheer, high-waisted, purple tights that lay over matching underwear, paired with a purple crop prime, which exposed her six-pack. She even matched her hair to the outfit and wore long, purple extensions. Everyone she visited at her Miami fortress last week was a winner. When she and Offset went into the giant bowl on February 2nd, she was wearing no jeans and no T-shirt. As an alternative, she rocked a decent, shadow-blocked costume, paired with black, excessive heels and a yellow one Hermes Birkin bag.

Offset and Cardi weren’t just partying in Miami – they’d work for it! She performed Offset on stage with her on January 31, two days earlier than the Tremendous Bowl, at The Street-to-F9 fan opportunity and at the live performance. Cardi, who starred in the ninth Quick & The Livid film, talked about how “wonderful” her husband is after he leaves the stage.

Another good Miami look? Cardis skin tight Chanel Mini dress with a plunging neckline that is lined with the model’s brand. For this ensemble, she chose an elongated, bright pink wig that made her look like Jessica Rabbit. Perfection!